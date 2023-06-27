‘Man couldn’t handle an unfollow’: Zayn Malik unfollows Selena Gomez

British musician Zayn Malik wiped off his Instagram feed and unfollowed fellow singer Selena Gomez amidst dating rumours.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A day after the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram, Selena Gomez stopped following a bunch of people on the social platform including Zayn Malik, his ex-partner Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, Hollywood A-lister Zendaya and singer Dua Lip among others, her rumoured beau and former ‘One Direction’ star did the same to the ‘Disney’ alum.

Malik, who was anyway following just 20 profiles on the gram, has removed a few more including Gomez from his following list. Moreover, he also wiped off his Instagram feed clean, archiving all the posts from his handle with 49.8 million followers.

Reacting to his move a Twitter user wrote, “Man couldn’t handle an unfollow,” while another doubted, “Omg… I wonder if this is because Selena Gomez unfollowed him?”

It is pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumours with their NYC outing earlier this year.

According to a waitress, who had eye-witnessed the romance between Gomez and Malik in a restaurant, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing.”

Is Selena Gomez ‘trying too hard’ to be like Hailey Bieber?