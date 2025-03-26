Woman dies after falling from moving train in Gambat

GAMBAT: A woman tragically died after falling from a moving train in Gambat district of Khairpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Upon receiving the report, police and railway authorities arrived at the location and transported the body to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences.

Police said that according to the initial investigation, the woman accidentally fell from the Rehman Baba Express, which was traveling from Karachi to Punjab. She sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

VIDEO: Woman falls from fast-moving train while making video

Last year in an incident in Sri Lanka a Chinese tourist, while attempting to film a selfie video from a moving train, leaned out of the door, clutching the railings.

In a sudden turn of events, a tree branch struck her, pulling her off the train. This alarming moment was recorded on video, with the individual filming reacting in terror.

Fortunately, she fell onto some bushes, avoiding serious injuries. Other passengers quickly came to her aid after the train came to a halt at the next station. The footage gained significant attention online, igniting a vigorous discussion.

One comment stated, “Ignorance above all else.” Additional responses conveyed frustration and incredulity, with one individual remarking, “She is fortunate that it is merely a bush.”