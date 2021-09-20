Video: Woman falls between moving train, railway platform

A woman had a narrow escape from death after she fell on the gap between a platform and a moving train at the Vasai Road Railway Station.

The incident’s video was shared by a foreign news agency on its Twitter account.

In the video, we can see two women and a man walking on a platform as the train started to leave for its destination. The lady in green gets on the train and loses her balance. She fell between the train and the platform.

Her husband rushes to her wife’s aid and tries to pull her to safety. The passersby then join him and manage to get her back on the platform.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

The netizens criticized the railway system for making railway journeys unsafe while others blamed the woman for being reckless. Here’s what they had to say.

Our Railway coaches need doors for safety but then yeah they will spend 1 lakh crore on a bullet train covering just single 500KM route & commoners could barely afford it..

Misplaced priorities 🙂 — Tanmay V.S🌈🌴🇮🇳 (@tanmay_shinde99) September 19, 2021

When are we changing the 19th century doors. Can’t we have system where trains move only when doors are closed. — A Subramoniam (@mohan801) September 19, 2021

Can they install a red bulb at each door which lights up when train is about to depart. Indian trains are long and their engines or signals are not visible from platforms. — Akash (@drakpandeypeds) September 20, 2021

It’s terrible to see these things…people should understand..only time to get off and get in a train are when it stops. Please obey the rules. — srinivas (@Imsrini007) September 20, 2021

Why should they try to embark a running train..? — pasha (@pashatweet6) September 19, 2021

Those passengers could have boarded the coach in front of them, rather running with train… Seems they were waiting to come in front of cctv then board…. — RaaCASH TeaCAT BiKaU Wale 🌐 (@al_jeera) September 20, 2021

Earlier, a woman in the United States died after she got pulled by a train.

She had tied her dog’s leash on her waist and climbed the train. She changed her mind and off-loaded herself but the dog stood still.

She fell on the railway track and the train left with her pet.