Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Woman found dead in apartment in DHA Karachi

test

KARACHI: Karachi police recovered the body of a woman in an apartment located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society (DHA) Phase V on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police found a dead body in a flat near the Khadda Market area in Karachi’s DHA phase V. Police arrested the husband of the deceased woman on suspicions of her murder.

READ: THREE PEOPLE KILLED AS TRUCK HITS MOTORCYCLE IN KARACHI

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that the couple was shifted to an apartment a month ago near the Khadda Market area in DHA’s Phase V, adding that the accused admitted to having a quarrel with his wife last night.

SSP told media that the accused is declaring the victim to be ‘mentally ill’ while further investigation is underway.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.