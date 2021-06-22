Woman gives birth to quadruplets at Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI: A woman gave birth to quadruplets at Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

According to details, the 30-year-old woman hailing from Talagang tehsil of Chakwal district gave birth to the four babies (three females and one male).

Sources at the hospital relayed that the babies were born by a Caesarean section. Her C-section remained successful and the mother and babies are doing well, they added.

Last month, a woman had given birth to quintuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

A spokesman of the hospital said the woman gave birth to five children and all were boys. He said the condition of all the boys and their mother was stable.

The happy family belonged to the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.