Woman who chopped off husband’s body fails to prove marital status: police

KARACHI: Startling revelations have been made in the horrific murder incident of a man who was allegedly chopped off by a woman claiming to be his wife in the Saddar area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman who was arrested from the crime scene has changed her statement before police multiple times and has not yet presented a marriage certificate to the investigators.

The police said that they have clear evidence of her involvement in the spine-chilling murder as they recovered the object used in the murder and her blood-stained clothes.

They said that the woman had previously approached police and registered a complaint against Sheikh Sohail for not paying her money, however, the latter denied at that time of marrying her.

The son of the victim also narrated the horrific sight at the crime scene and said that he found the body of his father in the storeroom with the neck being chopped off and hands being injured badly with multiple cuts from a sharp-pointed object.

“She continuously changed her name and introduced her with the names of Rubab, Soniya, and Asma after being caught sleeping in the bed,” he said.

Earlier in the day police said that a woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in cold blood in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh relayed that the woman, identified as Rubab, killed and chopped her husband, 65-year-old Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, into pieces within the jurisdiction of Preedy police station.

