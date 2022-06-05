Woman kidnaps newborn from Lahore’s General Hospital

LAHORE: An unidentified woman has abducted a newborn baby from the nursery of Lahore General Hospital and fled away easily, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the woman reportedly tricked the baby’s mother and abducted the newborn, and fled away. CCTV footage of the abduction has been acquired by ARY News.

In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen taking the newborn baby from the mother and fleeing away.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent (MS) General Hospital Dr Khalid told journalists that the newborn baby was abducted due to parents’ negligence.

Dr Khalid claimed that the newborn baby was handed over to the family immediately after birth. “An unidentified woman told the baby’s mother to prepare milk and she would take care of the newborn,” he added.

The Medical Superintendent added that the unidentified woman carried the newborn baby for some time and then escaped from the hospital, blaming the parents for handing over the baby to an unidentified woman.

Earlier in April, a newborn baby was kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulberg area. The Police said a woman told the family that she was taking the baby boy to an intensive care unit (ICU) and when they went to check on the infant, she was not there.

On being informed, a police team reached the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter. Three employees of the medical facility were taken into custody for interrogation. CCTV footage showed two women whisking away the baby.

