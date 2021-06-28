Woman found murdered after husband says he left for job

KARACHI: A woman was found murdered at a house in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar neighbourhood as the husband said that the incident occurred after he left for his job, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to police, they were informed regarding the murder incident by the husband of the woman, who works as a security guard in a private firm.

The man in his statement before police said that both of them had breakfast early in the morning and then he left for his job.

“When I returned from the duty, I found her body lying in the house,” he claimed as police said that the 28-year-old victim was staying with her husband and father-in-law.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities as police said that they were probing the matter from all angles.

In a similar incident, the fire incident that claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Jamshed Quarters of the city was a planned murder, the police said.

According to ARY News, police officials have claimed that the March 22 incident at a house in Bijli Nagar, was an arson attack committed by the head of family Junaid to marry a woman in Malaysia.

According to an earlier report, the fire in the house broke out due to an electrical short circuit.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Shumaila, wife of Junaid, her 11-year-old son, Sufiyan, and five-year-old daughter, Hunaiza.

The police have arrested the accused Junaid who was staying in Malaysia for a job and returned to Pakistan on March 16.