KARACHI: A woman and her newborn died at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after the woman was allegedly denied admission to the intensive care unit (ICU), according to hospital sources.

Hospital authorities have formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident and determine whether negligence contributed to the deaths.

According to hospital sources, the pregnant woman had initially been admitted to the gynaecology ward and was later shifted to the gastroenterology ward after complaining of severe gastrointestinal problems.

Doctors in the gastroenterology ward reportedly referred her to the ICU after her condition deteriorated. However, the transfer did not take place as she was denied admission in ICU.

Doctors alleged that three ICU beds were vacant at the time, but the woman was not allowed to be shifted to the unit. She subsequently gave birth in the gastroenterology ward and died shortly afterwards. The newborn also could not survive.

JPMC Executive Deputy Director Dr Salman took notice of the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry, saying those found responsible for negligence would face strict action.

The three-member inquiry committee is headed by Professor Abdul Rab of the Department of Medicine. Dr Yahya Khan Tunio and Dr Shazia Naseeb are serving as members.

The committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, determine responsibility and submit its findings to the JPMC Executive Director.

Hospital authorities said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence.

Read More: Inquiry report highlights ‘negligence’ in Jinnah Hospital washroom maternity case

Earlier, on June 1, 2026, a three-member inquiry committee submitted its report to the Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) regarding a separate incident in which a woman allegedly gave birth in a hospital washroom.

According to sources, the woman arrived at the hospital’s gynaecology ward at around 9:30pm. The inquiry committee found that she did not receive immediate medical attention upon arrival.

The report further stated that no ultrasound examination was conducted and that the patient was not properly assessed. Instead, she was reportedly advised to remain mobile and walk around the ward.