Woman posing as police officer arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A woman who was posing as SSP operations was arrested by Jhang Bazar police, ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman named Hina went to the police station as a fake police officer on behalf of her plaintiff.

The police spokesperson stated that the woman said she is deployed in Islamabad and was carrying a fake letter of appointment and university card.

However, the Station House Officer (SHO) Rizwan Shaukat of that police station had doubts about her claims.

Furthermore, a case was registered against her after arrest and was handed over to women police for further investigation.

In a separate incident, police officials arrested a fake police party of five persons during a raid conducted at Sabri Chowk in Karachi’s Mominabad neighbourhood.

Police officials told media that five fake cops including a person impersonating as station house officer (SHO) were arrested in the raid. The detainees were involved in many cases of abduction and extortion.

The alleged criminals were caught red-handed while taking extortion and looting citizens in the area, police said. The arrested men were identified as Ahsan Farooqui, Faizan, Shehbaz, Kashif and Shahid. It emerged that one of the group, Ahsan Farooqui, was posing himself a station house officer (SHO).

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused men were trafficking drugs besides protecting the culprits involved in the business of narcotics.