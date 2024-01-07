Woman ‘raped’ in Islamabad

A woman was ‘raped’ by an influential in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a woman has accused the brother of two police officers in Islamabad police of raping her and alleged that police have denied registration of the case.

The woman alleged that the brother of the accused, Safdar, who is a police officer, is putting pressure for the settlement of the issue.

The ‘raped’ woman demanded justice.

It is pertinent to mention here incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls for strict action against the culprits.

A report on criminal activities in Lahore shared by police authorities on June 08 showed that 327 incidents of kidnapping were reported in the city of which also included eight women being sexually assaulted.

The figures were more than the previous year when 265 abduction cases were registered including gang-rape of four women.