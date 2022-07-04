Woman raped on Karachi-bound bus by conductor

RAJANPUR: A woman was allegedly raped by the conductor of a passenger bus during her travel from Bhakkar to Karachi, it emerged Monday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with Jampur police, the woman was travelling from Karachi to Bhakkar on her own when the bus stopped at a hotel for a passenger’s meal.

The conductor saw her sleeping on the bus while everyone else was gone to take a meal. He, then forcibly took her to the back seat of the vehicle and raped her.

Upon being informed, the police reached the site and inspected the bus and recorded statements of the woman as well as eyewitnesses.

The police have arrested the suspect accused of raping a woman on a passenger bus. He also confessed to committing the crime during interrogation, said police.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and directed the Punjab inspector general of police and the additional IG south Punjab to furnish a report on the incident within 24 hours.

DNA SAMPLES OF SUSPECTS MATCH IN TRAIN GANG-RAPE CASE

It is pertinent to mention here that recently a 25-year-old woman was gang-raped on a train heading to Karachi from Multan on May 27.

The victim was on board the Bahaudin Zakaria Express when ticket-checkers and other staffers of a private firm subjected her to sexual assault, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways said in a statement

