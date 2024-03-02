Woman sets herself on fire in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman set herself on fire in Lahore’s Cavalry Ground area, ARY News reported quoting Punjab police.

As per details, the police officials said that the incident occurred in Lahore where a woman set herself on fire in front of her ex-husband’s office, she got married to a man named Asif eight years ago.

Punjab police spokesperson said that the woman has been shifted to hospital in critical condition.

In a separate incident, a woman was allegedly set on fire by her tenant in Faisalabad after she resisted his attempt to rape her, the local police reported.

Read more: Faisalabad woman set on fire after ‘failed rape bid’

As per details, the incident took place in Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man named Kashif, who is a tenant of the woman, tried to rape her after finding her alone in the home.

Upon resistance of the woman, Kashif allegedly set the woman on fire, said the neighbours in their statement to the police.

Acting on the preliminary investigation, the police arrested Kashif, the alleged rapist and started further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman was moved to Allied Hospital in critical condition due to her burn injuries.