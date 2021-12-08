Woman shot dead over honour outside Peshawar judicial complex

PESHAWAR: A woman on Wednesday was shot dead over honour outside the Judicial Complex in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to police, the woman was shot dead outside gate no 2 of Judicial Complex in Peshawar by her father and brother over honour.

The attackers have been rounded up by the police, who have confessed to killing over honour. The weapons used in the crime have also been recovered.

Four killed in Naushahro Feroze firing after returning from court

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Police brutality: Man killed in custody despite release orders from court

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand the trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

