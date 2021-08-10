Woman attempts to slit husband’s throat over refusing to transfer property

Mandi Bahauddin: A woman was arrested after she attempted to slit her husband’s throat with a knife in Mandi Bahauddin district of the Punjab province over refusing to transfer a property in her name, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Sohawa area of Mandi Bahauddin, where the woman attacked her husband with a knife and tried to slit his throat.

The man sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

The police said that the woman has been arrested and the entire episode occurred after she demanded to transfer the property in her name.

In a somewhat similar incident, a woman killed her husband after setting him on fire along with his friend in the Pakpattan district of the Punjab province.

According to police, the woman initially served an intoxicant to her husband and his friend, making them unconscious.

“She then along with a male accomplice set both of them on fire,” they said adding that the husband died in the horrific act while another man sustained severe burn wounds and is currently admitted to a hospital.

The police said that they had registered a case against the accused and arrested the woman while a search operation is being launched to nab her accomplice.