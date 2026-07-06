Woman sues water tanker owner over husband's death in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman has filed a civil suit before the Senior Civil Judge (East) at the City Court, seeking more than Rs130 million in compensation from a water tanker owner and its driver over the death of her husband in a traffic accident.

According to the petition, the deceased, Talha Zaheer, was fatally run over by a water tanker in March 2026. The plaintiff argued that Talha was the sole breadwinner of the family and that his death has left his legal heirs facing severe and long-term financial hardship.

The suit contends that the tanker owner and driver are legally liable for the accident and should compensate the deceased’s family for their loss.

The case has been filed against both the tanker owner and the driver before the Senior Civil Judge (East), City Court.

Earlier, on June 30, 2026, another accident involving a heavy vehicle occurred in Karachi when a motorcyclist was injured after being struck by a water tanker on Karimabad Bridge.

Following the incident, enraged bystanders assaulted the tanker driver and vandalised the vehicle, smashing its windows. The injured motorcyclist was shifted to a nearby hospital, while the driver fled the scene before traffic police arrived to control the situation and initiate an investigation.

In response to a series of accidents involving water tankers, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced the introduction of a barcode-based identification and tracking system for all registered water tankers operating in the city. The initiative aims to improve transparency in water distribution and curb the activities of the illegal water tanker mafia.

Water tanker hits, injures motorcyclist in Karachi