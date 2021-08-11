Wednesday, August 11, 2021
WATCH: Woman tortures officials after issued ticket on violating Covid SOPs

A woman has been captured on camera slapping, kicking, and pulling hairs of an official after being issued a challan over violating COVID-19 SOPs in India.

The incident occurred near Peeragarhi Metro station in New Delhi and the two women have now been arrested for allegedly assaulting a team engaged in issuing challans to violators of COVID-19 guidelines.


According to details, an argument broke out between two women and one of the officials over the former not wearing a mask. One of the women was asked to pay challan for not wearing a face mask following which both of them assaulted the cops besides also hurling abuses.

According to the police, Anand, a librarian posted at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tikri Kalan and presently attached with the office of SDM, Punjabi Bagh, reported that on August 6, he along with a teacher — Ajmer Singh and a civil defence staff were on Covid duty near Peeragarhi Metro station.

They stopped a woman on a two-wheeler for not wearing a mask and asked her to pay challan. However, instead of paying, the woman called her employer and they assaulted the team, a senior police officer said.

