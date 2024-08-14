web analytics
Woman, two children die after consuming poisonous food

JAMSHORO: A woman and her two children lost their lives after consuming poisonous food in Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

According to hospital sources, two children died earlier, and their mother succumbed to the illness. The death toll rose to three.

The deceased were the residents of Sehwan’s Khosa Muhalla.

Three members of the affected family are undergoing treatment and their condition is being closely monitored at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Earlier in a similar heart-wrenching incident, four minor girls and their mother died after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

Read More: Four of family die after consuming poisonous tea

The police confirmed the casualties and said that the deceased were identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan and their 34-year-old mother Muskan.

The incident took place in Tandlianwala  located 40 kilometre from Faisalabad and 45 km from Okara on May 5.

