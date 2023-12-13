Woman with Rs1.5m cash, jewellery held at Karachi railway station

KARACHI: The railway police officials held an elderly woman carrying Rs1.5 million cash and gold jewellery worth millions from Karachi Cantt Station, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An elderly woman who was present at the Karachi Cantt Railway Station for hours with over Rs1.5 million cash and jewellery worth millions.

Police officials told the media that the unidentified woman was sitting at the platform for several hours.

They searched the suspicious woman and recovered a huge amount of cash and gold jewellery from her possession.

Two unidentified men and a woman had contacted the police officials after the elderly woman was taken into custody. The men and woman told themselves, children of the woman, police added.

Police officials said that they were investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.