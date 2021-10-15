Three women ‘gang raped’ by brother-in-law, security guard in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Three women were allegedly gang-raped in separate incidents of sexual assaults in Chakwal city of the Punjab province, involving a brother-in-law, a security guard, and others, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the three sexual assault incidents have been reported from Saddar and Tala Gang remits of the Chakwal and seven people were allegedly involved in them.

A youngster identified as Usama gang-raped a girl along with two of his accomplices on gunpoint within the remits of Saddar area of Chakwal.

In Oudherwal village of the district, a woman waiting for a rickshaw was gang-raped by a security guard along with two others while a man was blamed for sexually assaulting his sister-in-law in Tala Gang area for the past four months.

The police have registered cases in all three matters, however, no arrest was made so far. The authorities have acquired written statements of the victims in the three cases and have launched a probe.

Gang rape incidents have been reported frequently in the country and in one such case recently, a girl in Punjab’s Gujrat died after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men.

According to details, three men kidnapped a girl from Chak Ghazi in Gujrat district on September 1. The accused gave a tranquilizer to the girl and then raped her.

Later, the accused left the victim girl in a critical condition.

The victim died soon after the incident as the culprits dumped her upon the deterioration of her condition and fled the scene, said police.

On the complaint of the victim’s mother, Saddar Police Station Gujrat registered an FIR against the prime accused Suleman, and his two friends.