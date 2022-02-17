Women protest ‘harassment’ by brother-in-law in Khairpur village

KHAIRPUR: Two sisters have staged a protest against being subjected to harassment and torture by the brother-in-law in a suburban village of Sindh’s Khairpur district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

One of the sisters staged a protest to seek authorities’ help for protecting her sister, a law student, from being harassed by her husband namely Muhammad Hashim.

The affected girl told the media that her brother-in-law was harassing her for a long time. The married woman said that she was subjected to brutal torture by her husband after her sister resisted him.

The woman said that she sought assistance from the neighbours and police but no one has helped her.

The siblings said that they were forced to move to the press club to get justice after going through continuous episodes of harassment and torture by Hashim. They demanded authorities to penalise the accused man.

In a separate incident, a medical student, Perveen Rind had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences For Women Nawabshah’s director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Perveen Baloch had demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

