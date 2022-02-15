Parveen Rind harassment: Governor Sindh directs IG for security to victim

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday took notice of death threats to Parveen Rind, who has levelled harassment allegations against People’s University director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput and other suspects, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking notice of death threats being hurled to Parveen Rind, the governor Sindh directed Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar to provide foolproof security to the victim.

Imran Ismail further directed the IG Sindh to present a complete report on the death threats and measures taken to provide security to the female student of the People’s University.

Harassment, torture

A medical student, Perveen Rind had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the varsity director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Perveen Baloch had also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Sources told ARY News that she was assured of justice by the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu in a meeting, however, no action was taken against the responsible person. Moreover, the varsity administration has forcedly expelled her from the hostel.

Perveen Rind had demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

