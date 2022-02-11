Perveen Rind harassment case: Police fail to arrest People’s University director

NAWABSHAH: Police failed to arrest the accused director of People’s University director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput and other suspects in Perveen Rind harassment and torture case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) said in a statement that no arrest was made in the Perveen Rind harassment and torture case so far, whereas, raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

The police officer said that Perveen Rind did not appear before the administrative joint inquiry committee.

The paternal uncle of the victim student said that Perveen Rind had already rejected the administrative joint inquiry committee and she will now move to the court. He also demanded arrests of the university’s director and other accused.

Yesterday, the protesting medical student of People’s University, Perveen Baloch had ended the sit-in after the acceptance of demands by the higher authorities to launch a series of actions into harassment and torture allegations against the varsity director and accused staffers.

A case had been registered by police under sections of harassment and torture against People’s University director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput and three unknown women over the complaint of Perveen Baloch.

In another development, the Sindh government had constituted a three-member investigation team to probe into the harassment and torture allegations levelled by the medical student.

The investigation team had directed the varsity’s vice-chancellor to present a report within three days. The Sindh government investigation team will also record statements of Perveen Rind and other accused before presenting a report to the provincial health minister.

A medical student, Perveen Baloch had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the varsity director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Perveen Baloch had also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Sources told ARY News that she was assured of justice by the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu in a meeting, however, no action was taken against the responsible person. Moreover, the varsity administration has forcedly expelled her from the hostel.

Perveen Baloch had demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

