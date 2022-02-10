People’s University student ends sit-in as demands met

NAWABSHAH: The protesting medical student of People’s University, Perveen Baloch has ended the sit-in after the acceptance of demands by the higher authorities to launch a series of actions into harassment and torture allegations against the varsity director and accused staffers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The talks between the protestors and the local administration became successful which led the medical student Perveen Baloch to end her sit-in after 10 hours outside Nawabshah Press Club.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) told the media that a case will be registered against the director of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences For Women (PUMHSW) Ghulam Mustafa Rajput and a team was constituted to arrest him.

The vice-chancellor said that an inquiry committee comprising of four officers has been formed, whereas, the hostel wardens, Fareen Dahari and Atika were suspended.

A case was registered by police under sections of harassment and torture against People’s University director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput and three unknown women over the complaint of Perveen Baloch.

In another development, the Sindh government constituted a three-member investigation team to probe into the harassment and torture allegations levelled by the medical student.

The team will be headed by the Director-General of Health Services Sindh Dr Muhammad Jumman while other members include Shahabuddin and additional director Rukhsana Chunar.

The investigation team directed the varsity’s vice-chancellor to present a report within three days. The Sindh government investigation team will also record statements of Perveen Rind and other accused before presenting a report to the provincial health minister.

Harassment, torture

A medical student, Perveen Baloch had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the varsity director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Perveen Baloch had also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Sources told ARY News that she was assured of justice by the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu in a meeting, however, no action was taken against the responsible person. Moreover, the varsity administration has forcedly expelled her from the hostel.

Perveen Baloch had demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

