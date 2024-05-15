Women protesting against loadsheding storm DI Khan grid station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Women protesting against the prolonged loadshedding stormed into a grid station in DI Khan, ARY News reported.

Women in DI Khan led a protest against prolonged loadshedding, blocking the grid station and roads to express their frustration.

The protesters claimed that the city faces 20-22 hours of loadshedding daily, making life unbearable.

The demonstrators criticized the government, saying that the Governor and Chief Minister are sitting in their air-conditioned offices while the general public suffers.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Azad Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least three people dead and several others injured.

At least a man was killed and two others were injured as clashes between the protestors and law enforcement agencies once again erupted in Muzaffarabad.

After the protests, the Azad Kashmir (AJK) government had announced reduction in the prices of electricity and flour for AJK people.

Additionally, the government also approved a reduction in electricity prices.

As per the notification, domestic consumers using up to 100 units will be charged Rs 3 per unit, while those using 101-300 units will be charged Rs 5 per unit. Consumers using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 6 per unit.

Industrial consumers using up to 300 units will be charged Rs 10 per unit, while those using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 15 per unit.