‘Won’t rest until each one of flood affected is rehabilitated’: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday visited flood-affected areas of Balochistan where he inquired about the well-being of people affected due to devastating floods caused by heavy rains, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief visited flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra and Lasbela. The army chief also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts.

“Safety and well-being of our citizens come first and we won’t rest until each flood affectee is not only reached but rehabilitated,” said COAS. “People of Pakistan are our priority & we won’t spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time, “the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

COAS also directed army officials to utilise all available resources to assist the civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

“We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity,” Army chief Gen. Bajwa directed.

Pakistan Army has established flood relief camps at various locations in Karachi to support victims trapped following heavy floods and torrential rainfall.

The Pakistan Army has set up flood relief camps at various locations of Karachi, including Fawara Chowk and Sharfabad. The soldiers were busy in collecting relief goods for the flood victims. Philanthropists can donate for the flood-stricken people, a message inscribed on banners.

