Work from home policy announced in Punjab amid smog crises

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced work from home policy for office workers in the smog-hit areas as severe air pollution is affecting millions.

The provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, declared a work-from-home policy for both public and private workplaces in the divisions of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan in an effort to combat the deteriorating air pollution.

The offices are directed to operate with a 50 percent in-person staff under the new guidelines. The action is intended to reduce exposure to the dangerous haze that has engulfed the area and the amount of daily transportation, which greatly raises pollution levels.

Earlier, the provincial government announced closure of schools in smog-hit districts. It also made it compulsory to wear mask in smog affected districts of Punjab.

“Schools will remain closed until November 17,” Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The minister also announced that the classes will be conducted online. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the winds from India have badly affected Multan, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala cities.

“A letter will be forwarded to the foreign office over the smog issue,” the minister said.

The Punjab government has already imposed a green lockdown in various areas of Lahore to combat smog and pollution.

According to a notification, the green lockdown was imposed in different areas including Davis Road, Kashmir Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, Abbott Road (Shimla Pahari to Gulistan Cinema), Empress Road (Shimla Pahari to Railway Headquarters), Queen Road and Allama Iqbal Road

The restrictions were imposed on construction work , plying of chingchi rickshaws , and use of commercial generators.

Restaurants and barbecue services will also restricted after 8 pm in the most affected areas.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz suggested smog diplomacy with India to overcome the menace of dangerous levels of the air quality.

“Smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue, I am considering writing a letter to Indian Punjab’s chief minister,” addressing a Diwali gathering in Lahore Maryam Nawaz said.

“The air doesn’t know the border between two countries, it is impossible to fight smog until both Punjabs take joint steps,” Punjab’s Chief Minister said.