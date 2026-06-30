The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially ended its full work from home policy for Fridays, requiring government employees to return to their offices.

On March 27, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department had announced 100 per cent work-from-home policy on Fridays, under austerity drive amid fuel crises after US-Israel and Iran war, ARY News reported.

The provincial Administration Department has revoked the notification issued on March 17 that allowed 100% remote work on Fridays.

Under the revised directive, all government offices across the province will operate on their regular Friday schedule starting next week. Employees have been instructed to report to their respective workplaces and maintain their attendance as usual.

Officials stated that the decision follows approvals made during the 54th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet. The Chief Secretary has directed all government departments to enforce the updated policy immediately.

Read more: 100% work from home policy enforced on Fridays

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved a 50% work from home policy for staff in government departments as part of a fuel conservation initiative and responsible governance initiative.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shafi Jan, said that the decision includes holding 100% of official meetings virtually, reducing fuel allowances for official vehicles by 25%, and cutting overall government vehicle fuel consumption by 50%.

Police, rescue, and security agencies will be exempted from these fuel reduction measures.

The policy also aims to curb VIP protocol vehicle and helicopter usage, limit non-essential government events and dinners, and encourage fiscal prudence in official expenditures.