Work on Karachi-Quetta highway to begin this month: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Tuesday the construction work on the “most important” Karachi-Quetta highway will begin this month.

Taking to Twitter, he said the work on the first section of the highway from Karachi to Quetta and Chaman to Khuzdar will commence this month, while its second and third sections are at procurement and feasibility stages, respectively.

“The incumbent government is building 3,300 kilometres of roads in Balochistan, which are three times more than built in the past 15 years,” Murad Saeed maintained.

On Monday, Murad Saeed tweeted that revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased by Rs99 billion in the first three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sharing the three-year performance of his ministry from his Twitter handle, Murad Saeed said Rs24.2 billion were recovered by the ministry through accountability drive, Rs1 billion was saved through austerity drive and state-owned land worth Rs5 billion was also retrieved.

