Workers’ remittances cross $2bn mark for 14th straight month in July

KARACHI: For the 14th straight month in July, the volume of Pakistani expats sending back money to the country each month has crossed $2 billion, ARY News reported quoting the central bank’ remittance figures released Tuesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said with the remittances of July well over $2 billion ($2.71 billion) the country’s streak has been maintained for 14 months straight.

At $2.7 billion, July’s remittances were higher than Jun, SPB said in a tweet today.

“It was despite fewer working days due to Eid,” SPB said of the July proceeds as the month usually has slower pace due to vacations and this year due to Covid as well but the numbers defied odds. “This is the 2nd highest level ever observed in July.”

However, despite the 14-month streak, the previous month scored “slightly lower, by $57mn, than July 2021”, the bank said.

Green Line buses to reach Karachi soon, says Sindh Governor

Separately today for the Karachitte, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the buses of the Green Line project have started moving to the Tianjin port, China for Pakistan.

Ismail in his Tweet said that two vessels carrying 40 buses each have been docked at Tianjin Port and are scheduled to leave for Pakistan by mid of August.

The buses to arrive Karachi soon Inshallah, he added.