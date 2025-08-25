World Bank approves $47.9m grant to improve primary education in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Monday approved a $47.9 million grant to improve primary education in Pakistan, focusing on expanding early childhood schooling, re-enrolling out-of-school children, and strengthening teacher support in Punjab.

The grant, provided through the Global Partnership for Education Fund, aims to raise participation of boys and girls at pre-primary and primary levels, improve learning outcomes, and enhance remedial support at the elementary level.

The World Bank said in a statement that the “Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services and System Transformation in Punjab Project” will also improve the education sector’s responsiveness to climate change and emergencies.

“This project represents a crucial step towards addressing learning poverty and ensuring equitable access to quality education across Punjab,” said Bolormaa Amgaabazar, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “By strengthening foundational learning, enhancing system capacity, and promoting behavioral change, the project will support long-term human capital development and economic growth.”

The project is expected to benefit over 4 million children, including 80,000 out-of-school children, more than 3 million enrolled in School Education Department institutions, around 850,000 in the non-formal sector, and 140,000 differently-abled children in Special Education Department schools. Over 100,000 teachers and school leaders will also receive training, while parents and communities will be engaged through awareness campaigns.

World Bank Task Team Leader Izza Farrakh said the initiative is aligned with the Punjab government’s broader education reform agenda, which seeks to build a more effective, accountable, and inclusive education system.