World Bank approves $194mln for education, water projects in Pakistan 

The World Bank (WB) has approved $194 million for education and water projects in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the World Bank, the funds of $194 mln have been allocated for improving the education system and ensuring water availability in Balochistan.

Out of total funding, $100 million will be allocated under the “Access to Quality Education Project” aimed at expanding and enhancing access to quality education. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 250,000 children across the province.

Under the same program, 5,000 teachers will receive professional training, and 400 female students will be awarded scholarships to become future educators.

An additional $94 million will be spent on a separate project aimed at improving water supply systems and ensuring water availability for agriculture.

The World Bank (WB) stated that a significant portion of this investment will be directed toward improving Quetta’s water infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that the World Bank (WB) will invest $40 billion in Pakistan during 2026 to 2035 under its Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

According to the documents, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is working to develop a comprehensive implementation framework to support the initiative, which aligns with the government’s priorities and the National Economic Transformation Plan, Uraan Pakistan.

For the first time, the World Bank has adopted a 10-year framework instead of its usual five-year strategy, signaling a long-term commitment to Pakistan’s development.