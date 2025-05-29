World Bank to invest $40 billion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) to invest $40 billion in Pakistan during 2026 to 2035 under its Country Partnership Framework (CPF), ARY News reported quoting official document.

According to the documents, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has begun developing a comprehensive implementation framework to support the initiative, which aligns with the government’s priorities and the National Economic Transformation Plan, Uraan Pakistan.

For the first time, the World Bank has adopted a 10-year framework instead of its usual five-year strategy, signaling a long-term commitment to Pakistan’s development.

In the first phase, Pakistan will receive $20 billion in sovereign loans from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

These funds will be allocated to critical sectors, including education, health, climate change mitigation, clean energy, and air quality improvement.

Additionally, the framework includes plans to boost private sector investment and sustainable development projects.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will facilitate an additional $20 billion in private investment to support economic growth and job creation.

In April, the World Bank (WB) approved additional financing for Pakistan, amounting to $108 million to execute two projects supporting access to social services, markets and jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The international lender okayed $78 million in additional financing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP); and $30 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), enabling both projects to achieve their objectives in improving access to health and education services, markets and jobs, in a way that strengthens resilience to natural disasters in the province.

“By rehabilitating critical rural road infrastructure and enhancing disaster preparedness, KPRAP and KITE projects are not only improving access to essential services like health and education, but also fostering climate, economic resilience and creating job opportunities for local communities,” WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said.