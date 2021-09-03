World Bank offers to support Kamyab Jawan Programme: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has offered to provide assistance to the flagship project of the incumbent government, Kamyab Jawan Programme, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Usman Dar was quoted as saying by ARY NEWS.

The remarks came after the country head of the World Bank along with a team called on Usman Dar and was given a briefing on the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The delegation expressed their satisfaction over the distribution of loans and provision of jobs to the youngsters.

کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے ذریعے اب تک مجموعی طور پر 42 ہزار سے زائد نوجوان روزگار حاصل۔کر چکے! ورلڈ بینک کے حکام نے نا صرف منصوبے کی شفافیت پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا بلکہ فلیگ شپ پروگرام میں تعاون کی بھی پیشکش کی ہے! نوجوانوں کو با عزت روزگار کی فراہمی کیلئے مشترکہ کوششیں کی جائینگی! pic.twitter.com/kLa0tfuBTU — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) September 3, 2021



Dar said that over 42,000 youngsters have been provided jobs through the program and it has helped youngsters to earn livelihood in an honourable manner through loans and scholarship programs.

The World Bank appreciated the provision of jobs to 42,000 people under Kamyab Jawan initiative and expressed their desire to work with Pakistan for public welfare.

The delegation conveyed that soon a comprehensive and effective mechanism for supporting youngsters would be devised by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that various initiatives have been launched through Kamyab Jawan programme to support the youngsters including 170,000 skill development scholarships and loan facilities for upto Rs50 million.