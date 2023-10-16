Australia international woman cricketer Alana King shared her views on Pakistan’s prospects of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan are fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 table with four points. The side started their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

They picked up their second win by beating 1996 winners Sri Lanka by six wickets at the same venue.

Their winning streak came to an end when they lost to arch-rivals Indi by seven wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th.

Pakistan would be looking to get back to winning ways when they play Australia in their fourth ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Australia spinner Alana King, giving her predictions on the tournament ahead of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023-24 on Monday, predicted Pakistan being one of the semi-finalists as the side is not easy to overcome.

“It is going to be a pretty tight World Cup,” the Perth Scorchers bowler said. “I am not sure who is going to be top four. I think India are going to be pretty hard to beat. Pakistan are obviously going to be hard to beat. It is going to be hard fight for the Aussies to get into the semi-finals.

“Although I am of Indian heritage and I would love to see Australia in the final, I think it is going to be India in the final.”

Star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry, sharing her views, backed her country to beat Pakistan and win the tournament.

“Australia is the favourite for both the Pakistan match in Bengaluru and to lift up the World Cup,” she said.