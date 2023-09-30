Watch: Mitchell Starc hat-trick against Netherlands in World Cup 2023 warmup

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc showed why he is one of the most feared fast bowlers of the current generation as he bagged a hat trick in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warmup match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram, India on Saturday.

Mitchell Starc, who returned to the Australia side after recovering from an injury, bagged the wickets of Max O’Dowd, and Wesley Barresi on the fifth and sixth delivery of the first over of the Netherlands innings.

Mitchell Starc completed his hat-trick by dismissing Bas de Leede on their first delivery of his second over.

The practice game between Australia and the Netherlands was reduced to 23 overs per side due to rain.

The five-time champions, considered to be one of the front runners to win the tournament, scored 166-7 runs on the back of Steve Smith’s half-century. The batter, who usually bats at the third position, scored 55 off 42 balls with four boundaries and three maximums to his name.

Cameron Green, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and Mitchell Starc scored 34, 28 and 24 not out respectively.

Dutch pacers Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, along with spinner Roelof van der Merwe bagged two wickets each.

The fixture was abandoned as rain played spoilsport when the Netherlands were 84-6 in 14.2 overs during their chase of 167-run target.

Earlier, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warmup fixture between hosts India and defending champions England was washed out due to rain.