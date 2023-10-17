World Cup 2023: Australia legend Ricky Ponting sends warning to India

Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting made news with his statements on the performance of the India team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma’s side is on cloud nine as they are unbeaten in the tournament. They started their campaign on the back of an impressive six-wicket win over Australia at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

They triumphed over Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The side registered a clinical seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Arun Jaitley.

The side will take on Bangladesh at Pune’s Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium on October 19th (Thursday).

Ricky Ponting, who was part of Australia’s 50-over World Cup winning teams in 1999, 2003 and 2007, shared his views on the hosts’s performance in the tournament in a conversation with the International Cricket Council.

The former batter says India could be under pressure after a bad outcome.

“With the individual players that they have got it’s going take one bad game as a team and as an individual for the pressure to rise,” he said. “Obviously, they’ve got off to a great start and they will be happy with that.”

He said that India is a very talented team with all bases covered.

“They’ve got all bases covered with their fast bowling, their spin and their top-order, middle-order batting. They’re going to be extremely hard to beat. But we’ll see how they hold up under extreme pressure as well,” he added.

He said the pressure would get to Rohit Sharma’s side at some point.

