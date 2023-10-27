‘We had an opportunity to win this match but missed it’

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday opened up on his side’s heartbreaking loss to South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan, electing to bat first, scored 270 with the side being aided by captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel’s half-centuries. The latter stood out from the rest with his run-a-ball 52. His knock included seven fours.

His 84-run partnership with Shadab Khan (43 off 36) was the saving grace as Pakistan were 5-141 in 39 overs.

Moreover, Babar Azam scored his third half-century of the tournament as he chipped in with his 50 off 65 balls with the help of four deliveries.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler with his figures of 4-60. Marco Jansen returned with figures of 3-43 in nine overs.

South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win and move closer to the semi-finals of the World Cup on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 and at 206-4 South Africa were well on course to comfortably chase down a 271-run target. However, it was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to score 11 runs while surviving 11 balls.

Shamsi survived a leg-before appeal that went to umpire’s call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed before Keshav Maharaj hit spinner Mohammad Nawaz to the square-leg boundary to pull off the win in 47.2 overs, sparking wild celebrations in his team’s dressing room.

Babar Azam, in the post-match presentation, lamented on the side missing an opportunity to win the nail-biter.

“We had a very close fight and fought very well,” Babar Azam said. “We had an opportunity to win this match but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches.”

Pakistan, however, have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins. The side have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, topped the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.