‘Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan or Agha Salman can open for Pakistan’

Cricketing experts and fans are calling for changes in the Pakistan team following the side’s clinical defeat to India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan suffered its first defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they were comprehensively beaten by arch-rivals India by seven wickets.

Babar Azam’s side, being sent to bat first in batting-friendly conditions, were on course to put on a 300-plus total in the fixture with the captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan at the crease.

However, India turned the tide in their favour after pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Babar Azam.

It sparked a collapse as Pakistan got dismissed for 191 in 42.5 overs.

India captain Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament’s history.

Former cricketer Basit Ali said Pakistan needs to bring changes in the batting order. In the ARY News show Har Lamhaa Purjosh, he gave his suggestion on which batter can be the ideal opener.

He said Pakistan should play with a batter who can score quick runs in the early stages. He said that the current batters in the playing XI play with a strategy of scoring run-a-ball.

He suggested Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan or Salman Ali Agha should open the innings, whereas Saud Shakeel could bat at number three.

Basit Ali said other sides are playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with five pacers, but Pakistan have four fast bowlers.

