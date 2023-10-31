World Cup 2023: David Warner dedicates new post to his girls

Australian cricketer David Warner dedicated his latest social media post to his girls while being away from them for the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup.

Former skipper of the Australian cricket team, David Warner is truly missing his girls while being away from them for over a month to participate in the mega cricket event and dedicated his latest Instagram post to them.

Taking to his handle on the social platform, the opening batter of the team posted a family portrait with his wife and their three daughters, and wrote, “Never easy being away from the family. Missing my girls soo much. Can’t wait to spend quality time with you all very soon,” with the red heart emojis and hashtags ‘family’ and ‘love’.

Thousands of his fans reacted to the post with likes and heartwarming comments for the adorable Warner family.

His daughters also replied to the post from their account The Warner Sisters saying, “We have so many new reels we want to do with you Dad!!”

For the unversed, Warner is married to former Ironwoman Candice Falzon and the couple shares three daughters together, Ivy, Indi and Isla.

Meanwhile, Warner’s Australian cricket team currently stands in 4th position in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, winning 4 out of the total 6 matches they played.

In their latest fixture against New Zealand on Saturday, the Aussies edged Kiwis by 5 runs in the high-scoring thriller.

David Warner celebrates century in ‘Pushpa’ style