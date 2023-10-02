England: Record and Schedule for ODI World Cup

Following are facts and figures about defending champions England, who begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.
ICC ranking: 5
Captain: Jos Buttler
Coach: Matthew Mott
Top-ranked batsman: Dawid Malan (14)
Top-ranked bowler: Chris Woakes (12)
Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Best result: Winners (2019)
2019 result: Beat New Zealand in the final
GROUP FIXTURES AT ICC WORLD CUP 2023
Oct. 5: v New Zealand, Ahmedabad
Oct. 10: v Bangladesh, Dharamsala
Oct. 15: v Afghanistan, Delhi
Oct. 21: v South Africa, Mumbai
Oct. 26: v Sri Lanka, Bengaluru
Oct. 29: v India, Lucknow
Nov. 4: v Australia, Ahmedabad
Nov. 8: v Netherlands, Pune
Nov. 11: v Pakistan, Kolkata
