‘Australia will easily beat India in World Cup 2023 final’

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed gave his insights on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and five-time winners Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

India and Australia qualified for the finale with wins over New Zealand and South Africa in the semifinals. Sunday’s fixture will be a repeat of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Both sides are in red-hot form. India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, won eight consecutive matches after losing its two initial ones.

Ricky Ponting’s side had triumped over Sourav Ganguly’s team with a comfortale 125-run margin at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.

It is pertinent to mention that India had beaten Australia in the group stage fixture of the ongoing tournament.

Mushtaq Ahmed, talking about the final on a private channel’s show, backed Australia in beating India in the final without breaking a sweat. The former bowler showed confidence in openers David Warner and Travis Head in taking the opposition to the cleaners.

His fellow panellist and former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, however, predicted India as the winner.

Related – ‘Australia will be scared of India in World Cup 2023 final’