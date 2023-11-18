‘Australia will be scared of India in World Cup 2023 final’

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag surprised the cricketing fraternity with his speculations on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and five-time champions Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

India and Australia qualified for the finale by beating New Zealand and South Africa in the semifinal respectively.

The hosts had beaten the five-time champions by six wickets in the ongoing tournament’s round-robin stage fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk stadium. The hosts would now eye to avenge their 125-run loss against them in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 final.

Virender Sehwag, who was part of the victorious India side that won the 2011 edition, specualated the former champions will be scared when playing the final against the hosts. The former batter, talking about the final on a cricketing website, believes that match will not be a one-sided affair.

“India will surely have an advantage,” he was quoted saying in a report. “Australia will be a little scared to face India in the final. To win the World Cup, the only team they wouldn’t have wanted to face in the final is India.

“Also, I don’t think that the pitch will make a big difference. It will be a tough contest and won’t be a one-sided affair.”

