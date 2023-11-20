22.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 20, 2023
Fan dies after India loses World Cup 2023 final

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A superfan of the India Cricket Team died due to heart attack after the side lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time by beating India with a comfortable six-wicket margin in the final.

 

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

Jyothi Kumar Yadav, a 35-year-old software engineer from Durgasamudram, was visually upset by watching India captain Rohot Sharma being emotional and collapsed after tension got the better of him. 

He was rushed to the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

Moreover, a young man from West Bengal had allegedly committed suicide following India’s defeat in the final. 

A case of unnatural death was filed and his body was shifted to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

