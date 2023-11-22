India man kills son for demanding food during World Cup 2023 final

A man strangled his son to death for demanding food during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and Australia.

Billions of Indian cricket fans were glued to their television sets as India played the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Ganesh Prasad from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh was one of them.

During the match, Ganesh Prasad’s son Deepak Nishad asked his father to prepare food and then watch the match. However, his request fell on deaf ears.

Deepak Nishad then switched the TV off to make his plea heard. However, it sparked a heated argument between him and his father.

The verbal spat turned into a physical altercation and Ganesh Prasad killed Deepak Nishad by strangling him with the television’s wire.

He fled the spot after committing the murder but got apprehended by Kanpur Police later.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brij Narayan Singh told the media that the father and son were not on good terms and used to argue over the former’s drinking addiction.

He added that the dispute over watching the cricket match was the immediate cause of the murder.

Ganesh Prasad was taken into custody while Deepak Nishad’s body was taken for medico-legal purposes.

