India share update on Hardik Pandya’s participation in New Zealand clash

India will be playing Match 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against 2019 finalists New Zealand at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday without its star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya, who has proved himself as a valuable player with his all-round performances, suffered an ankle injury while bowling just three deliveries in the match against Bangladesh at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. He was taken off the field and remained of the encounter.

Prolific batter Virat Kohli, who powered the side to a seven-wicket win in the game, completed Hardik Pandya’s over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that the 30-year-old has been sidelined from the game due to the extent of his injury.

He is expected to return in the team for the encounter against defending champions England on October 29th at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“He [Hardik Pandya] will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England,” the BCCI stated. “He is advised rest and will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI medical team.”

It is pertinent to mention that India and New Zealand are the only sides to remain unbeaten in this year’s 50-over world championships.

The hosts started their campaign when they beat five-time winners Australia by seven wickets. They handed an eight-wicket thrashing to minnows Afghanistan in the following.

They humbled arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and triumphed over Bangladesh by the same margin.

New Zealand are on a roll in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They defeated England in the opening game by nine wickets and went on to beat the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by respective margins of 99 runs, eight wickets, and 149 runs.