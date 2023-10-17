28.9 C
World Cup 2023: Afghanistan’s Gurbaz reprimanded for breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was reprimanded on Tuesday for angrily smashing his bat against the boundary rope and a chair after being dismissed during the shock World Cup win over England.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 80 in Afghanistan’s total of 284 but vented his frustration after being run-out in the game at New Delhi.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council said Rahmanullah Gurbaz was found to have broken the code relating to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

“The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when after his dismissal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair,” the ICC statement explained.

The opening batter admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

He played a key part in the stunning 69-run upset when he set the tone for his team’s dominance in a 114-run opening stand with Ibrahim Zadran.

