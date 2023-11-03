‘You have to score runs quickly in early stages’

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed opened up on his side’s chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals ahead of the fixture against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan have to beat New Zealand and England to keep its chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive. They would hope the Black Caps lose to them and Sri Lanka whereas Australia beat Afghanistan.

Iftikhar Ahmed, speaking in a press conference ahead of the fixture, said the side is aware of the net run rate situation. He said Green Shirts will have to attack from the get-go.

“We know that we have to maintain our net run rate (NRR),” Iftikhar Ahmed was quoted saying in a report. “We have played in Bengaluru before [against Australia] so we are aware of the conditions. In Indian conditions, you have to score runs quickly in the early stages.

“There is nothing much for bowlers in Indian wickets. We set our field according to the pitch. If the ball isn’t moving much, then we take a slip. “

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan captain and prolific batter Babar Azam, after the side’s comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, clung onto hope that Green Shirts could qualify despite the odds stacked against them.

“Yes. We are trying to win our next two matches and let’s see where we stand. We will take a lot of confidence into those matches,” he had said.

