India legend Sunil Gavaskar predicts World Cup 2023 winner

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar revealed qualities that make England the favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

England will start its world title defence when they play New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 5th at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The fixture will be the final of the 2019 edition.

Sunil Gavaskar, giving his views on the England team, said the team stands out from the rest as it is a strong all-round side.

“The defending champions, England, because of the kind of talent that they have at, at the top of the order, the batting order, they’ve got two or three world-class all-rounders who can change the game with both bat and ball. They’ve also got a very good bowling line-up, an experienced bowling line-up, so at the moment in my book certainly,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that England captain Jos Buttler said the side are looking to win the tournament, rather than defending their title.

“We’re building nicely and we’re not trying to defend anything. We’re trying to go there and win a World Cup, and we’re in the same position as every other team,” Jos Buttler said after his side’s 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand earlier last month.

England are considered to be front runners of winning their second 50-over World Cup title. The side has been praised for their all-round side by legends are experts.

Former South Africa cricketer Jacque Kallis had predicted that the captain would be the leading run-scorer.

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. An outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions. Along with England having a good World Cup, I think, um, he’s going to be the one guy that stands up,” he said.