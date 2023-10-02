India at ODI World Cup 2023

India’s success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect buildup, familiar conditions and recent history on their side, the hosts are favourites to end their title drought at ICC World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma and his men head into the 50-overs showpiece event as the world’s top-ranked ODI team and with the hopes of a cricket-mad country of 1.4 billion on their shoulders.

Following are facts and figures about tournament hosts India, who begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday:

World ranking: 1

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Top-ranked batsman: Shubman Gill (2)

Top-ranked bowler: Mohammed Siraj (1)

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

Best result: Winners (1983, 2011)

2019 result: Lost to New Zealand in the semi-final

GROUP FIXTURES

Oct. 8: v Australia, Chennai

Oct. 11: v Afghanistan, Delhi

Oct. 14: v Pakistan, Ahmedabad

Oct. 19: v Bangladesh, Pune

Oct. 22: v New Zealand, Dharamsala

Oct. 29: v England, Lucknow

Nov. 2: v Sri Lanka, Mumbai

Nov. 5: v South Africa, Kolkata

Nov. 12: v Netherlands, Bengaluru

For our complete World Cup 2023- India coverage, visit this page.